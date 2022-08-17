John Ball Zoo to hold 'Koalapalooza' in celebration of homebound koalas

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The koalas at John Ball Zoo (JBZ) will soon return home to San Diego, and the zoo is planning to give Noorundi and Iluka a sendoff before they make their departure.

Koalapalooza is scheduled to be held Sept. 3–5 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The zoo tells us the three-day event aims to raise awareness for conservation efforts regarding the adorable species.

We’re told guests can expect live music, other rotating entertainment, and food provided by Monkey Island Café.

Tickets can be purchased in advance online.

The koalas are most active during feeding time at 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., according to JBZ.

