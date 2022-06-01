KOALAS CAM: Watch koalas Noorundi & Iluka live at the John Ball Zoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Watch koalas Noorundi and Iluke live at the John Ball Zoo via our koala cam below.

Noorundi (age 4) is closest to the koala camera and Iluka (age 2) is in the enclosure further away from the camera.

The two adorable boys are spending the summer at the John Ball Zoo as part of the San Diego Zoo’s Education and Conservation Project.

The zoo is the only place in Michigan to see koalas up close and is one of just 10 zoos in North America.

Koalas are only awake a few hours a day. They sleep up to 20 hours a day, partly to conserve the energy needed to digest the highly toxic eucalyptus leaves they love to eat.

According to the John Ball Zoo, koalas are extremely picky eaters. Out of the more than 700 different species of eucalyptus plants, koalas eat less than 50 of those species. The zoo says koalas can even be as selective as only eating certain leaves on a single branch.

Koalas have long claws ad two opposable digits to help them grip branches and strong cartilage at the base of their spines to support their weight while sleeping on small, hard branches.

Koalas were recently recognized as endangered by the Australian Government listing for Queensland, New South Wales and Australian Capital Territory. Koala numbers are currently at an all-time low.

According to John Ball Zoo, male koalas are kept in separate spaces from one another due to competition.

The koalas will be at the John Ball Zoo throughout the summer. Make sure you stop by and see them before they are gone!

