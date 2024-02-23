‘Dutch Delivery’: Tulip Time unveils official poster for 2024 festival

HOLLAND, Mich. — Tulip Time organizers have announced the winner of this year’s poster contest!

Dutch Delivery by John Cowden will serve as the official poster for the 95th annual Tulip Time. Cowden attended the Savannah College of Art and Design, where he majored in Fine Art.

John Cowden via Tulip Time

We’re told Cowden has made the top 20 before; however, this is the first year that he’s won.

“When it was announced that the theme for the 2024 Tulip Time Festival would be ‘Bicycles,’ I immediately thought of a photograph I captured at Windmill Island Gardens the previous year,” Cowden recalls. “I know I needed to base a work of art on that image.”

The winning piece was made with classic oil on canvas, organizers say. The DeZwaan Windmill and surrounding tulip fields are depicted in the background, while a bright-orange bicycle and Dutch flag command the foreground.

A total of 83 pieces were submitted for this year’s poster contest, according to festival officials. Two of Cowden’s submissions made the top 20, which was narrowed down by Perception Gallery owner Kim Smith.

The public is invited to purchase copies of the winning design at the festival’s main office.

The design is also expected to appear on the festival’s custom beer, courtesy of Big Lake Brewing.

This year’s Tulip Time Festival runs from May 4–12. Visit the festival’s website for more information.

