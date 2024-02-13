Pedals in the Park event added to Tulip Time 2024 schedule

HOLLAND, Mich. — Tulip Time announced a new bicycling event to go with its Bikes and Blooms theme for 2024.

"Pedals in the Park is a family event for locals and guests alike," says event coordinator Lorma Freestone. "It will be a great way to involve the community and celebrate Bikes and Blooms in one of our city's most scenic parks."

Pedals in the Park is made possible thanks to a collaboration between Cultureworks, Velo Kids and the Holland Area Arts Council, organizers say.

The event is scheduled to be held Saturday, May 4 and Sunday, May 4 at Kollen Park from 1–3 p.m.

We’re told a variety of family-friendly activities will be held, including bike (and helmet) decorating, a sculpture-welding presentation, an obstacle course for kids, an all-ages riding loop and more!

The 95th annual Tulip Time Festival runs May 4–12.

