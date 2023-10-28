Things to do this weekend in West Michigan (October 28 & 29)

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of events going on to celebrate "spooky season".

Here are some ideas for this weekend's happenings:

Douglas Halloween Parade for Adults

If you're looking to be a part of West Michigan's largest Halloween parade, the tiny, lake town of Douglas invites you to take part in the 25th annual Douglas Halloween Parade for Adults. The event attracts over 10,000 people each year to witness this extravaganza of creativity in costuming and performing arts. Organizers say paraders spend all year preparing their acts by developing characters and practicing routines. The downtown area is welcoming people all day to eat, drink and shop. Attendees can also catch DJ Eddie on Center Street or participate in one of the several costume competitions. Line up for the parade begins at 9 p.m. with the parade kicking off at 10 p.m. For more information, click here.

When: Saturday, October 28 at 10:00 p.m.

Where: Douglas, MI

Who: 18+ suggested but kids are welcome at parent's discretion

South Haven Boo Bash!

The South Haven Boo Bash is brand new to the city of South Haven this year. It's hosting the inaugural event at the Huron Street Pavilion. Attendees can expect tons of fun, music and of course candy. There will also be live music, food trucks, costume contests and even a "Headless Horseman" galloping through the downtown area. The South Haven Skeleton Stroll is also back if you'd like to partake in a scavenger hunt with the family. Click here for more information.

When: Saturday, October 28 from Noon to 8 p.m.

Where: Downtown South Haven

Who: All ages are welcomed

Día De Los Muertos/Day of the Dead Festival

There's plenty of ways to celebrate this Mexican holiday around West Michigan. Several cities will be hosting their own celebrations of traditions, decorations, food and music.

The Grand Rapids celebration will be held at Roosevelt Park in collaboration with the Día De Los Muertos Festival committee and the Grand Rapids Public Library. There will be traditional Latin American altars honoring family and friends who have passed away on display as well as music, Latino food, workshops and crafts. On October 29, there will be a Day of the Dead procession. Click here for more information.

When: Saturday, October 28 & 29 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Roosevelt Park (739 Van Raalte SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503)

Who: All ages are welcomed

In Holland, families and friends can come together to celebrate life and death at the Holland Armory. The celebration hosted by the Holland Museum and LAUP (Latin Americans United for Progress) will feature music, dance performances and theatrical performances as well as art activities. Attendees will also find community created offrendas as well as altars with flowers, pictures and other offerings. Artworks will also be up on display. For more information, click here.

When: Saturday, October 28 from Noon to 3 p.m.

Where: Holland Armory (16 W 9th Street, Holland, MI 49423)

Who: All ages welcomed

In Kalamazoo, El Concilio is hosting an opportunity to experience a unique holiday with traditions, decorations, food and music. Attendees can celebrate life and death all together in this community event. There will also be a costume contest for Day of the Dead with the theme being Alebrije. Click here for more information.

When: Saturday, October 28 at 5:30 p.m.

Where: Kalamazoo County Expo Center (2900 Lake Street, Kalamazoo, MI 49001)

Who: All ages welcomed

Kalamazoo Halloween Forest

If you're looking for a free, family-friendly alternative to trick-or-treating, head to the Halloween Forest at Milham Park. The event is sponsored by Lake Michigan Credit Union and Kalamazoo Friends of Recreation. There will be fall-themed games and activities like pin the spider "boo"loon bounce and a witches brew for kids and families to play together. There will also be inflatable games like a corn maze, axe throwing, barnyard kid zone and bobbing for apples. Attendees can also expect to see a magic show and take photos with a variety of children's cartoon characters. You can also enter a costume contest. The event is free and geared towards families with children. Click here for more information.

When: Saturday, October 28 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Milham Park (607 E Kilgore Rd, Kalamazoo, MI 49001)

Who: All ages welcomed

Gilda's Club Halloween NoogieFest

Gilda's Club is transforming its Grand Rapids location into a "not-so-scary" haunted house. Halloween NoogieFest is scheduled to take place Saturday, October 28. Attendees can look forward to Cirque Du Soleil aerialists who will be there performing on silks and aerial hoops. There will also be games, crafts and "creepy cuisine" at the family-friendly event. Costumes are encouraged. The event is free, but you are asked to pre-register.

When: Saturday, October 28 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Gilda's Club Grand Rapids (1806 Bridge Street NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504)

Who: All ages welcomed

Chrysanthemum's & More! at Frederick Meijer Gardens

Sunday, October 28 is the last day to see the annual celebration of autumn at Frederick Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park. Organizers say it's the largest of its kind in Michigan, featuring expansive displays of the mighty mums, fall foliage and family-friendly activities. Now in it's 25th year, attendees can explore both the indoor and outdoor beauty of the polished patterns of formal gardens. For more information, click here.

When: Saturday, October 28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, October, 29 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Frederick Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park (1000 East Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525)

Who: All ages welcomed

Zoo Goes Boo!

Head to John Ball Zoo for trick-or-treating, costumes, entertainment, decorations and games this weekend. It's the last weekend of the nine day festival where the zoo transforms into the ultimate Halloween destination. There will be 13 twisted treat stations for trick-or-treating scattered throughout the zoo. Kids are encouraged to bring a bag for candy. Attendees can also see the zoo animals, magicians, jugglers, stilt walkers and fire performers. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for youth and seniors. Click here for more information.

When: Saturday, October 28 and Sunday, October 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: John Ball Zoo (1300 W. Fulton St.Grand Rapids, MI 49504)

Who: All ages welcomed

The Great Pumpkin Train

Take a 90-minute train ride aboard the pumpkin train on it's last weekend for the Halloween season. The Famous Pumpkin and sidekicks will entertain passengers. All children aboard the train get to chose a pumpkin for their pumpkin patch at the end of the ride. Halloween costumes are encouraged. Children ages one thru 12 are $30. Tickets for passengers 13 and up range from $35 to $65. Click here for more information.

When: Saturday, October 28 at 11 a.m. & 1:30 p.m. and Sunday, October 29 at 1 p.m. & 3:30 p.m.

Where: Friends of Coopersville and Marne Railway (306 Main Street, Coopersville, MI 49534)

Who: All ages welcomed

Fruit Ridge Hayrides & Fall Fun

Prepared to get lost in one of the most advanced and challenging corn mazes in West Michigan. The 10-acre Giant Maize Quest® Challenge Corn Maze features a new theme and design, designed by renowned maze designer Dave Phillips. There are three interactive games within the maze to make it fun, challenging and educational for all ages. There is also a one-acre mini corn maze for kids as well as other attractions. Attendees can participate in old-fashioned horse-drawn hayrides, pony rides and rides on a pig train or fire engine. For more information, click here.

When: Saturday, October 28 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. & Sunday, October 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Fruit Ridge Hayrides (11966 Fruit Ridge NW, Kent City, MI 49330)

Who: All ages welcomed

Trick-Or-Treat at the Museum

You won't find any tricks this Sunday at the Grand Rapids Children's Museum, only treats. Bring your kids to a trick-or-treating event indoors. Everyone (including parents) are encouraged to dress up to celebrate Halloween with themed crafts, trick-or-treating and silly fun inside the museum walls. It's all included with regular museum admission. Click here for information.

When: Sunday, October 29 from Noon to 4 p.m.

Where: Grand Rapids Children's Museum (11 Sheldon Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI)

Who: All ages welcomed