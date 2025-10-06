American Cancer Society Taste of Hope: A Chefs Competition

When:October 29, 2025

Where:Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park

Time:Doors open at 5:30pm | Chef Tasting Stations open at 6:00pm

Taste of Hope: A Chefs Competition is West Michigan’s premier culinary event, supporting the American Cancer Society’s mission to end cancer as we know it. Guests will enjoy tastings from some of the region’s most celebrated restaurants, along with wine and spirits from top vendors, while raising a glass to creating a world without cancer—Every Cancer. Every Life.

The American Cancer Society is the leading cancer-fighting organization with a vision to end cancer as we know it, for everyone. We are the only organization improving the lives of people with cancer and their families through advocacy, research, and patient support to ensure that everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer.

For more information on Taste of Hope: A Chefs Competition—or to explore opportunities to volunteer, sponsor, or attend the event —please contact Caralee Waswick at caralee.waswick@cancer.org or visit www.tohwestmi.acsgala.org [tohwestmi.acsgala.org].