WEATHER READY: Wet Tuesday morning commute

WEST MICHIGAN — For the first time in two weeks, the desperate West Michigan area is finally getting rainfall.

The FOX 17 Weather Ready Team is issuing a WEATHER READY ALERT for the whole region until midday Tuesday for heavy rainfall and potential impacts to your Tuesday morning commute.

Monday evening will see scattered showers and storms moving from west to east. Watch for heavier downpours at times after sunset.

WXMI

The most widespread rain will be early Tuesday. While the thunderstorm threat is low, we expect heavier bands of rain south and east of Grand Rapids.

wxmi

There will be heavier bands Tuesday morning, with totals for some topping 1"! West Michigan hasn't seen measurable rain since September 23rd.

wxmi

Even still, widespread rain will be around a quarter inch. Light amounts northwest of Grand Rapids.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

