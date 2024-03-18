Paws, Claws and Corks 2024

Join us for the 12th annual Paws, Claws and Corks event! On Wednesday, April 10th at 6pm in the DeVos Place Steelcase Ballroom attendees will have the opportunity to sip on samples of fine wines and microbrews, enjoy tastes of Grand Rapids’ best restaurant, and bid on exciting packages and adventures!

We look forward to an evening of fun, hosting our robust silent and live auctions, featuring favorite local restaurants, and celebrating the life-saving work of HSWM over the past year!

Paws, Claws & Corks continues to embrace our new look and feel, but with all of the features that guests have grown to love over the years, to raise funds to support animals in need in West Michigan.

Most importantly, all funds raised will benefit Humane Society of West Michigan in our mission to promote the humane treatment and responsible care of animals in our community through education, example, responsible placement and protection.

Thanks to you, in 2023 we were able to find forever homes for over 2,500 animals! As a 100% donor-funded nonprofit, we need you now, more than ever before. Your support is critical to providing food, water, shelter, and medical care to these vulnerable animals.

Questions on registration or bidding? Contact Zoey Goehring, HSWM Events Coordinator, at zgoehring@hswestmi.org or 616-791-8153 or visit https://www.hswestmi.org/pcc.html for more information.