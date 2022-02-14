GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Join us for the 10th annual Paws, Claws and Corks event! On Wednesday, March 9th at 6 p.m. in the DeVos Place Steelcase Ballroom. Attendees will have the opportunity to sip on samples of fine wines and microbrews, enjoy tastes of Grand Rapids’ best restaurant, and bid on exciting packages and adventures!

With the milestone of celebrating the 10th annual event and the opportunity to be back in person, we are re-launching Paws, Claws & Corks with a new look and feel, but with all of the features that guests have grown to love over the years, all to raise vital funds to support animals in need in West Michigan.

As we continue to prioritize safety surrounding COVID-19, we are making the necessary changes to the event format while still having our robust silent and live auctions, featuring favorite local restaurants, and celebrating the life-saving work of HSWM over the past year!

Most importantly, all funds raised will benefit the Humane Society of West Michigan in our mission to promote the humane treatment and responsible care of animals in our community through education, example, responsible placement and protection. Thanks to partners like you, in 2021 we were able to find forever homes for over 2,500 animals! As a 100% donor-funded nonprofit, we need you now, more than ever before. Your support is critical to providing food, water, shelter, and medical care to these vulnerable animals.

Questions on registration or bidding? Contact Megan Ellinger, HSWM Events Coordinator, at mellinger@hswestmi.org or 616-791-8089 or visit https://www.hswestmi.org/pcc.html for more information.

