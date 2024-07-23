Ottawa County Fair: Cattle Battle

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Fair has been beloved for 65 years.

This year, though, is special — there is a competition taking place that has spanned for generations.

This isn't the first rodeo for the Hunderman family. Eric Hunderman showed horses in his early days, which he has now passed on to his young daughters.

“I showed from the time I was 12 through 18,” Eric said.

Eric's daughters, Blakelee, 14, and Kenley, 11, are ecstatic to be following in their father's footsteps.

“My dad did it, so I get to learn what he did,” Kenley said.

When Eric's girls show cows, the sister connection is replaced by a knockdown, drag-out cattle battle.

“A lot of bickering, but in the end it’s all worth it,” Blakelee remarked.

The good thing is, the two sisters always find their way back to being friends.

“It’s really cool because you don’t really know how much animals can pull you closer together,” Kenley said.

The cows have been along for the ride, too — since birth.

“The calves, actually, we get them at 2 days old, and we bottle feed them for six to eight weeks,” Eric said.

So don't let this cattle clash fool you. In the end, the Hundermans are one big happy family, including the cows.

“It’s good family time. We spend time together; the whole family is here. We camp here the whole week and just hang out and spend time together,” Eric remarked.

If you want to see the Hundermans show their cows, or you want to see other families show their animals, you can come to the Ottawa County Fair through Saturday.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube