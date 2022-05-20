Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition now at Ford Museum

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition showcases the awe and wonder of arguably one of mankind’s greatest artistic achievements, while allowing its visitors to experience this art from an up-close, life-sized, and never before seen perspective.

Which special expertise and care, the ceiling paintings from the Sistine Chapel have been reproduced in a truly unique way using licensed high-definition photos. Brought to life using a special printing technique that emulates the look and feel of the original paintings, visitors are given a chance to engage with the artwork in ways that were never before possible: seeing every detail, every brushstroke, and every color of the artist’s 34 frescoes. Each image is accompanied by informative signage, and audio guides are available to rent for an even more in-depth experience.

This globally successful exhibition is an innovative and unique interpretation of Michelangelo’s timeless masterpiece. Whether visitors have already been to the Sistine Chapel or not, everyone can admire the artwork up close, at their own pace, and with the ability to capture photographic memories of this iconic work.

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition is on display at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum now through September 11, 2022.

You can visit the Gerald R. Ford Museum Monday through Saturday from 10:00am to 5:00pm and Sundays from 12:00pm to 5:00 pm. Admission is $15.00 for adults, $9.00 for youth ages 6 – 18, and free for children under the age of 5.