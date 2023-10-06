Making Strides Against Breast Cancer 2023

Join us on Saturday, October 21 at Calder Plaza for the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk presented by Gun Lake Casino.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer is a celebration of courage and hope, a movement uniting communities to end breast cancer as we know it, for everyone. For three decades, these 3- to 5-mile non-competitive walks have collectively grown into the nation’s largest and most impactful breast cancer movement – providing a supportive community for courageous breast cancer survivors and metastatic breast cancer thrivers, caregivers, and families alike.

For more information, to sign up or to donate, please visit: https://www.cancer.org/involved/fundraise/making-strides-against-breast-cancer.html