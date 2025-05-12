Lids For Kids 2025

The 11th annual “Lids for Kids” Bike Helmet Giveaway and Bike Safety Event in Grand Rapids will be held on Saturday, May 31, 2025, from 10:00 am – 12:00 noon at Garfield Park (enter at Burton/Jefferson).

Children can stop by the park, receive a free bike helmet and have it custom fitted by trained volunteers. A properly fitted helmet is the most important tool for staying safe while biking. Wearing a bike helmet can reduce the risk of head injuries by 85%, brain injuries by 88%, and severe brain injuries by at least 75%.

In 2024, we gave away 450 bicycle helmets at Lids for Kids-Grand Rapids, and we hope to give away even more this year! Plus, children can meet local firefighters, tour a fire engine, and register for a chance to win a bike.

The Grand Rapids event is sponsored by Sinas Dramis Law Firm and Brain Injury Association of Michigan.

Local event partners include Grand Rapids Public Schools, FOX 17, Grand Rapids Fire Department, Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital, Garfield Park Neighborhoods Association, GoGo Squeez, Applied Innovation, and Office of Special Events – City of Grand Rapids.

Learn more at www.lidsforkidsmi.org and at https://www.facebook.com/lidsforkidsmichigan/.