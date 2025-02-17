Gilda’s LaughFest, the nation’s first-ever community-wide festival of laughter, has quickly earned a reputation for being a marquee event for both participants and artists. This major Midwest festival is based in Grand Rapids and includes events throughout West Michigan. Created by Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids and launched in March 2011 to celebrate laughter for the health of it, the festival features stand-up, improv, showcases and offers something for everyone embracing laughter in all its forms!

LaughFest 2025 runs from March 5 - 9.

Proceeds from Gilda’s LaughFest and the High Five Campaign benefit the free programs offered through Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids. Gilda’s Club is a vibrant community with a comprehensive program of education, structured sharing times, networking, lectures, workshops, and social activities designed to support emotional health for children, adults, families and friends on any kind of cancer journey or grieving the death of someone in their life due to any case.