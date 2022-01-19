Kellogg Community College releases Black History Month event schedule

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Kellogg Community College (KCC) has released its schedule for this year’s Black History Month events and exhibits.

KCC tells us all events will take place on campus and are free of charge unless stated otherwise.

KCC's event schedule reads as follows:

Black History Month/Art Exhibit Opening Reception (Morris Library)

Monday, Jan. 31: 5:30–6:30 p.m.

Jaziel Pugh Art Exhibit: “Solo” (Morris Library)

Jan. 31–Feb. 28

A digital art exhibit featuring art by Jaziel Pugh.

Hustle Dance Class with Crystal Hall (Kellogg Room)

Tuesday, Feb. 1: 11 a.m.–1 p.m.

Led by instructor Crystal Hall.

Panel Discussion: “Sharing the Black Experience” (Binda Performing Arts Center)

Thursday, Feb. 3: 6:30–8 p.m.

Hymns and Spirituals Community Sing (Davidson Visual and Performing Arts Center Auditorium)

Sunday, Feb. 6 at 3 p.m.

Led by KCC Vocal Arts Director Dr. Gerald Case-Blanchard with piano accompaniment by Nancy Brown and Kathy Cary.

Minor Element Concert (Student Center)

Thursday, Feb. 10: 11 a.m.–1 p.m.

Jazz Fusion performance by alum Brandon Fitzpatrick and his band, Minor Element.

Soul Food Cooking Demonstration with Kimberly Bennett (Kellogg Room)

Wednesday, Feb. 16: 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Chicken dish served by Taste-A-Licious Catering’s Kimberly Bennet during discussions of soul food’s significance in Black culture.

Soul Food Luncheon (Binda Performing Arts Center Lobby)

Tuesday, Feb. 22: 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

Admission is $5 for students and $10 for the general public.

Features menu items by Island Style BBQ, Simply Sensational Berries, Soul Good and Taste-A-Licious Catering.

