Grand Rapids suicide prevention event to feature documentary, panel discussion

Posted at 6:54 PM, Dec 04, 2021
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mental health organizations are holding an awareness event for mental illness and suicide prevention in Grand Rapids this week.

The event will feature a showing of My Ascension, a documentary about suicide-attempt survivor Emma Benoit, followed by a live Q&A and discussion, according to the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan.

We’re told Benoit is helping others cope with mental illness with her story of survival.

The event is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9 at 160 68th Street SW, Grand Rapids.

Admission to the event is free. Click here to reserve tickets.

