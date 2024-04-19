Children's Advocacy Center Believe the Child Luncheon

Please join us on May 7, 2024 at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park from 12 – 1pm for the 17th Annual Believe the Child Luncheon. The luncheon is the Children’s Advocacy Center’s only annual fundraiser that supports the services they provide to children and families impacted by sexual abuse.

This unique gathering assembles community advocates, esteemed professionals, and survivors of child sexual abuse in a collective effort to raise awareness and foster an environment where Kent County children can begin to heal from the trauma they experienced. It is not just a luncheon; it’s a powerful statement of solidarity against child abuse.

Crucial to the success of this event are the dedicated sponsors, who play an instrumental role in making a difference in the lives of these children. Your support can be the catalyst for change, ensuring that their services continue to be a lifeline for those who depend on us. For more information on how to donate to the luncheon or to be a sponsor, please visit https://www.cac-kent.org/believe-the-child/.