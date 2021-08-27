The 9th annual Bark in the Dark 5K and 1-mile run/walk is an exciting event to benefit the animals at Humane Society of West Michigan! There is something special about sharing a walk with your four-legged friend. It is a communal experience, a chance to bond with your pet and those that you encounter along the way. Join other pet owners for this fun 5K event at Riverside Park.

October 2, 2021 6:30 pm Riverside Park

Your $35 registration (along with any donations you raise) will help Humane Society of West Michigan in its mission to protect and care for all animals. Register yourself and you will be given the opportunity to create a fundraising page where you can send the direct link out to your contacts for donations.

Beginning at 5:00pm, and following the run/walk, there will be a celebration featuring music, the Independent Bank dog costume contest, kid’s activities, live pet portrait paintings, and a beer tent with beer, hard cider, wine and local food trucks!

Bark in the Dark is for anyone who owns a pet, wants to walk in memory of a pet that has crossed the rainbow bridge, is thinking about adopting, or who is looking for a fun event to participate in! Dogs are welcome to attend but must be well-behaved (able to handle being around other dogs and people), up-to-date on vaccines and leashed. However, you do not have to have a dog to attend!

For more information, please visit https://www.hswestmi.org/bark.html.

Thank you for supporting the animals at Humane Society of West Michigan!

