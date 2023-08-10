A Heartbeat Away: The American Vice Presidency is on display at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum now through June 9, 2024.

A Heartbeat Away: The American Vice Presidency exhibit celebrates not only Gerald R Ford but all Vice Presidents from the past to present day. The exhibit walks through history in four sections with one section featuring Gerald R Ford and his time in office during the addition of the 25th Amendment.

There will be a wide array of items on display from not only the Gerald R Ford collection but from other institutions, presidential libraries, museums, and universities. Artifacts will feature personal items plus public and state gifts that were given to vice presidents.

The exhibit shows more than memorabilia— you’ll gain an understanding of how the office has changed in 234 years.

You can visit the Gerald R. Ford Museum Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $12.00 for adults, $6.00 for youth ages 6 – 18 and free for children under the age of 5.

For more information, please visit https://www.fordlibrarymuseum.gov/.

