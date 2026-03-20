VITALITY Gala

Saturday, April 25

6:30-10:30 p.m. | JW Marriott



Join us for an unforgettable evening of inspiration, compassion, and community impact at the 2026 VITALITY Gala. Experience how University of Michigan Health-West is leading the future of patient care with cutting-edge innovations from our advanced imaging center to our transformational breakthroughs in artificial intelligence. Hear powerful stories of healing, gain insights from expert physicians, and take part in an exciting paddle raise! Your generosity will help expand access to advanced technologies that save lives and strengthen the health of the community.

Unable to attend in person? You can still make a difference by donating online or mailing your contribution to:

University of Michigan Health-West Foundation 5900 Byron Center Avenue SW, Suite 280 Wyoming, MI 49519

(please make payable to University of Michigan Health-West Foundation)