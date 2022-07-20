2022 El Informador Backpack Giveaway

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The tenth annual El Informador Backpack Giveaway will take place on August 13, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at City Middle High School at 1720 Plainfield Ave NE in Grand Rapids with family friendly activities. Doors open at 10 a.m.

Last year more than 3,000 families came out for family fun and to collect about 6,000 backpacks. This event is free with entertainment and many school supplies and other surprises to bring the community together to celebrate education during one of the last weeks of summer. It is only required you bring your children to the event.

For more event information, or if any organization would like to sponsor the event, call 616-264-2708.