Children and families 'Meet the Machines' in downtown GR

Posted at 2:16 PM, Jul 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-19 14:16:12-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meet the Machines came back to Grand Rapids Downtown Market to cap off its fifth year Tuesday.

Children of all ages had the opportunity to interact with emergency vehicles, construction trucks and everything in between, according to market representatives.

The free event also saw a special appearance from a monster truck boasting 1,000 horsepower known as the Green Ghost.

FOX 17 spoke with a couple at the event who recently moved to Michigan. They say the event was a delight for the kids.

"It's just a great way to give them exposure to new things and lots of fun activities to do for the summer," says Katie McVittie.

