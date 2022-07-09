Grand Rapids Downtown Market hosts Cars & Coffee event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Cars and Coffee Grand Rapids returned to the downtown market Saturday with car enthusiasts coming from all over to rev their engines and celebrate a shared passion.

“It’s about being around like-minded people, you know, and people that enjoy and have a passion for their cars and so forth. And it sure beats the heck out of doing work around the house on a Saturday,” said car owner, Kurt Burmeister.

Hundreds of car owners gathered to show off their prized possessions, including sports cars, exotics, muscle cars and classics, while also checking out what others have to offer.

“You come to see what’s new and latest and greatest. Who’s driving what, what you might acquire next,” Burmeister added.

The Grand Rapids Downtown Market hosted Saturday’s event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

FOX 17

“So we’re on our seventh year right now, and this is our fifth year of being at the market hosting events here. We kind of have done them in various markets, or various businesses throughout the area, but we’re really focused on downtown Grand Rapids and, you know, doing events here,” the event director, Andy Siradakis, told FOX 17.

More than 100 cars lined the streets, giving spectators plenty to look at.

“So today, we’ve got about 120 cars, and we usually range between 115 and 140. Depending, you know, every month. It’s unique because there’s always something different. It’s a little different than a standardized car show, so you never know what might show up and that’s kind of what’s interesting about it,” Siradakis added.

If you didn’t make it to the Cars and Coffee event Saturday, there is another one scheduled Saturday, August 9 at the Grand Rapids Downtown Market. It runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

