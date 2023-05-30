BISSELL to hold 'Blocktail Party' fundraiser June 6

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The BISSELL Pet Foundation is about to hold its 2023 Blocktail Party fundraiser in their ongoing effort to find loving homes for pets across the country.

This year’s fundraising event is scheduled to be held at East Grand Rapids High School’s track on Tuesday, June 6 from 6–9 p.m.

"We are so excited for this year's BISSELL Blocktail Party and hope the community will turn out on June 6 to celebrate and save pets' lives," says Founder Cathy Bissell. "Blocktail is BISSELL Pet Foundation's primary fundraising event, providing critical support to give homeless pets a second chance. The generosity of every sponsor and guest means we can reach more pets in more communities."

We’re told this year’s fundraiser is Western themed and Chef Paul Wahlberg will return for live grilling.

An assortment of other local restaurants will be present, including Terra, Mudpenny, Donkey Taqueria and more, according to BISSELL.

The party will also include adoptable dogs, a silent auction, caricatures by ArtPrize winner Chris LaPorte, gift bags and other features.

BISSELL says all proceeds go toward pets in need from adoption to microchipping to disaster response, among other services.

Tickets are $100 each, and $50 for students.

Visit the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s website for more information.

