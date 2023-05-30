Watch Now
Pet Adoption Tuesday: Meet Corndog

Meet Corndog! This smiling 3-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix is looking for a forever family to call her own.
Posted at 8:55 AM, May 30, 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meet Corndog!

This smiling lady is looking for a forever family to call her own.

Corndog is an American Staffordshire Terrier mix and is about 3 years old.

Corndog is incredibly sweet and loves to cuddle up on a good couch.

Corndog is 61 pounds of pure love.

She adores treats and pats.

Interested in adopting Corndog? Check out the Kent County Animal Shelter to fill out an application.

The Kent County Animal Shelter is reducing adoption fees in an attempt to encourage adoptions this summer. Senior pets are available for just $10, and $17 for any other pet.

