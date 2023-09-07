Art of Food Festival to kick off ArtPrize with food trucks on Calder Plaza

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ArtPrize 2023 is only a week away, and it all starts with the Art of Food Festival!

GR8 Food Trucks and the Grand Rapids Food Truck Association (GRFTA) are scheduled to hold the festival on Calder Plaza Sept. 15–17.

The Art of Food Festival is free to attend, according to GRFTA. It will run 11 a.m.–8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m.–5 p.m. on Sept. 17

“Celebrating the culinary arts is something our area mobile food businesses do on a daily basis,” says Community Engagement Officer Alan Tomlinson. “Initiating an event which highlights the culinary arts during ArtPrize is an opportunity to involve the mobile food business community, en masse, in an event which has really helped put Grand Rapids on the map in terms of art!”

Organizers say the festival is a result of a collaboration with ArtPrize, Mobile GR and the city of Grand Rapids. Cumulus Media will be on hand to liven the atmosphere with music.

We’re told more than 30 mobile businesses have registered to take part in the festival. Tents will be raised in designated picnic areas.

