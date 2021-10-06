'80s hits, Beatles, more to be featured at John Ball Zoo's 'IllumiZoo'

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — John Ball Zoo has announced the themes coming to this year’s IllumiZoo, a musical event series.
IllumiZoo Wild Hues begins Wednesday, Oct. 13 with We Love the ‘80s, the Grand Rapids zoo tells us.
The full schedule is as follows:
Oct. 13: We Love the ‘80s
Oct. 20: Here Come the Beatles
Oct. 27: ‘70s Flashback
Nov. 3: It’s All Classical
Nov. 10: Boy Bands Unite!
JBZ says tickets are $20 for adults, $13 for kids between the ages of 3 and 12, and free of charge for kids up to 2 years of age. Click here to reserve tickets ahead of time.
