'80s hits, Beatles, more to be featured at John Ball Zoo's 'IllumiZoo'

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — John Ball Zoo has announced the themes coming to this year’s IllumiZoo, a musical event series.

IllumiZoo Wild Hues begins Wednesday, Oct. 13 with We Love the ‘80s, the Grand Rapids zoo tells us.

The full schedule is as follows:

Oct. 13: We Love the ‘80s

Oct. 20: Here Come the Beatles

Oct. 27: ‘70s Flashback

Nov. 3: It’s All Classical

Nov. 10: Boy Bands Unite!

JBZ says tickets are $20 for adults, $13 for kids between the ages of 3 and 12, and free of charge for kids up to 2 years of age. Click here to reserve tickets ahead of time.

