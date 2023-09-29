Grand Rapids Santa Parade canceled for 2023

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 2023 Santa Parade has been cancelled.

The Grand Rapids Junior Chamber (GRJC) made the announcement on social media Friday.

“Leadership changeover” was cited as the reason for the cancellation.

We’re told an organizational transition created monumental challenges preventing them from putting the Grand Rapids tradition into motion in a way that meets community expectations.

“We understand the disappointment this news may bring to the residents of Grand Rapids, as well as the excitement and anticipation that surrounds this annual event,” the organization writes. “Please know that this decision was not made lightly, and we are committed to returning with an even more memorable and festive Santa Parade in the coming years.”

The GRJC says they look forward to bringing the parade back next year.

