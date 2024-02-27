Woman saves dogs, dies retrieving cat from Mason County fire

SHERIDAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman rescued her dogs from a house fire around 12:45 Monday afternoon but was not able to survive herself.

Despite warnings from 911 dispatchers, the 60-year-old went back into the burning home to save her cat.

Michigan State Police Hart Post says firefighters weren't able to reach her because of the intense heat and smoke, and had to focus on putting out the fire first.

They pulled her body from the house and tried to revive her, but couldn't.

There's no word on if the cat was found or survived.

