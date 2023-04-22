Spring Events from the West Michigan Tourist Association

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With spring in full swing, the West Michigan Tourist Association has some fun events for the whole family to enjoy.

The John Ball Zoo is hosting the Grand Rapids Lantern Festival. It features hand-crafted lantern displays that aim to tell the story about wildlife and Asian culture.

The exhibit is happening now through June 11th every Wednesday through Sunday from 7-11 p.m.

Cranhill Ranch is hosting Mother & Son Day and Daddy Daughter Day.

Parents and children can participate in a number of activities including archery, rock climbing, zip-lining and more.

Mother & Son Day is happening on May 13.

Daddy & Daughter Day is happening on May 20.

Robinette's is hosting a number of spring events including a fashion show at noon Saturday. The Apple Haus is also hosting hay rides through the orchard on May 13th and 20th, riders can jump on a wagon and ride through the orchards.

The Apple Haus is also hosting a Women's Self-Defense class on May 20th.