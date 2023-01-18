Winter Weather Advisories posted due the possibility of slick travel

WEST MICHIGAN — A messy system moves into West Michigan late Wednesday, initially pushing into the I-94 corridor from the southwest. A mix of rain, snow, freezing rain, and strong wind gusts are in the forecast for all of West Michigan from Wednesday night through Thursday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been posted for Mason, Lake, Osceola, Clare, Oceana, Newaygo, Mecosta, and Isabella counties from Midnight until Noon Thursday. Total snow and sleet accumulations are anticipated to reach up to 2" with ice accumulation up to 1/10". While that may not seem like a ton of ice, even a glaze of ice can produce slick travel conditions. Winds are also likely to be strong from the east with wind gusts up to 35 mph.

In addition to the possibility of slippery road conditions early Thursday morning, isolated power outages are also possible.

The latest models show initially rain approaching from the southwest. Precipitation will move into a cold air mass residing north of I-96 which will transition precipitation over to freezing rain and snow.

The freezing rain and snow region will grow with time as temperatures continue to drop overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning, especially near M-20. Mount Pleasant, Big Rapids, and Cadillac have the potential of receiving the most ice accumulation with this system.

Temperatures gradually rise to the lower to middle 40s on Thursday afternoon, which will transition all precipitation over to rain. Some heavy pockets of rain are possible.

Before you get too comfortable with only rain showers, get ready for another switch! Cold air surges into West Michigan from the northwest overnight Thursday into Friday. This will bring only snow showers all day on Friday. Minor snow accumulation will be possible on Friday, with most spots in West Michigan potentially picking up one inch of snow.

Cooler air hangs around the region for the rest of the weekend and next week, with additional chances for snow. Stay tuned with the FOX 17 Weather Team for forecast updates!