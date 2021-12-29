Winter storm possible this weekend

WEST MICHIGAN - January 2022 may enter in southern lower Michigan as a lion. A strong system lifting out of the southwestern United States is expected to track into the Ohio valley this weekend with wind, moisture, and a mixed bag of precipitation. While the track of this system may change, it appears as if precipitation will start Friday night as rain or a wintry mix and carry into Saturday morning. As colder air filters in behind this system, all precipitation will change over to steady to moderate snow through the day on Saturday and Saturday night.

Take a look at the location of this storm system Saturday morning and what radar might look like below.

FOX 17

Once the cold air rushes in behind this system Saturday afternoon/evening, everything will likely change to steady to moderate snow. See image below valid for 6 P.M. Saturday.

FOX 17

The next image below is valid for 6 A.M. Sunday. We expect most of the accumulating snow to be wrapping up as this system pulls further away into Canada.

FOX 17

Sharply colder air with highs only in the low/mid 20s on Sunday will likely generate lake-effect snow, especially for locations west of U.S. 131. See image below valid for 6 P.M. Sunday.

FOX 17

This may be our largest snow maker of the season thus far. With the current track of this low, we expect the possibility of a swath of 3" to 6" across central and south-central lower Michigan Saturday and Saturday night (dark blue color). Look for lesser amounts south/east of Grand Rapids as more rain and wintry mix occurs...probably on the order of 2" to 4". Extreme southeast lower Michigan will likely only see an inch or two. See image below for approximate snowfall totals.

FOX 17

If this system tracks further north and west, it will push the heavier swath of snow north/west of Grand Rapids. If this system tracks further south/east, it will produce more snow and less mix across our southern counties. Make sure to stay up on later forecasts as this may change/sway/wobble a bit.

