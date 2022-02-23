Widespread light snow showers expected late Thursday into Friday morning

WEST MICHIGAN — A low pressure system is on track to bring light, widespread snow showers to West Michigan Thursday evening through early Friday morning. While snow accumulation is anticipated to be minor, slick travel conditions are likely on the secondary roads. All of West Michigan is expected to receive 1" to 3" of snow accumulation by Friday morning. An isolated snow accumulation total of 4" is possible, but not likely widespread.

The latest FOX 17 Future Track shows the system gradually building into Southwest Michigan Thursday, reaching I-94 by 4:30 p.m Thursday evening.

The system approaches from the south traveling north through the evening hours on Thursday. By 7:30 p.m. Thursday evening, light snow showers are expected near I-96.

The majority of snow will fall during the overnight hours on Thursday into early Friday morning. Below is the expected satellite and radar view at 2 a.m. Friday morning.

Snow showers quickly move out of West Michigan by the mid-morning hours. Most models show snow showers completely exiting the region by 8 a.m. Friday. While snow is not expected to fall during the commute time on Friday morning, roads will be snow-covered and slick in spots. The wind will also be breezy!

