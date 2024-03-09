Wettest day of 2024 for many in West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — West Michigan is waking up Saturday following a very wet Friday and Friday night. Some areas not only had it's wettest day of the calendar year, but broke single day rainfall records!

As of 4 A.M. Saturday, Holland has measured the highest total, with 1.38" of rain water. Friday's total of 1.36" was a daily record for March 8, surpassing 0.98" set back in 1921, over 100 years ago! Below is the latest report from The National Weather Service observed sites in West Michigan.

WXMI

Grand Rapids received 0.97" on Friday, just 0.05" away from the March 8 daily rainfall record of 1.02" set in 1942.

For Grand Rapids and Holland, March 8 rainfall was the highest of any day in 2024 so far. Grand Rapids passes 0.94" from January 9, while Holland passes 0.95" from March 5. Muskegon, Battle Creek, and Kalamazoo tallied their second wettest days of 2024, too!

One other big note for Friday and Saturday's rain: All of West Michigan has seen more precipitation the first 8 days of March than the entire month of February! Here's a look at the monthly comparison so far (March data only March 1 through March 8).

WXMI

We now look to cool down this weekend and track some light snow into Sunday. Snow isn't abnormal for early March, in fact we average 6" of snow each March. But after a mild Winter and minimal snow, snow this time of year seems unexpected. The 1 to 2 week outlooks trends drier and seasonable compared to average, meaning the opportunity to receive measurable snow is dwindling as we get into astronomical Spring!

WXMI

WXMI

