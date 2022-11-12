WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY Through the Weekend

WEST MICHIGAN — It's time to break out the winter coat and dig out the shovel. Chances for snow are on the way! Precipitation has already started to develop, and will continue to ramp up through the day, as the warm lake bolsters the lake effect showers.

WXMI FOX 17 Saturday NOON Weather Model



Lake effect showers will start to move in later this afternoon, and will transition into snowfall showers. Due to the mixed precipitation, the National Weather Service has issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the following counties; Allegan, Kalamazoo, Lake, Mason, Muskegon, Oceana, Ottawa, and Van Buren. The advisory takes effect at 4 P.M. Saturday and expires at 1 P.M. Sunday.

WXMI FOX 17

West Michigan communities can expect around 1 to 2 inches of snow with localized heavier spots getting 3 inches. Most of the accumulating snow will melt, but we could run into some slush on the road, creating slick and slippery conditions. Take it easy on the roads if you have any travel plans this weekend.