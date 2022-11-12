Watch Now
WeatherWeather Articles

Actions

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY Through the Weekend

A wintry mix is on the way today, and will later transition into snow fall.
Winter Weather Advisory
WXMI FOX 17
Winter Weather Advisory
Posted at 7:10 AM, Nov 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-12 07:10:06-05

WEST MICHIGAN — It's time to break out the winter coat and dig out the shovel. Chances for snow are on the way! Precipitation has already started to develop, and will continue to ramp up through the day, as the warm lake bolsters the lake effect showers.

Saturday NOON Weather Model
Saturday NOON Weather Model

Lake effect showers will start to move in later this afternoon, and will transition into snowfall showers. Due to the mixed precipitation, the National Weather Service has issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the following counties; Allegan, Kalamazoo, Lake, Mason, Muskegon, Oceana, Ottawa, and Van Buren. The advisory takes effect at 4 P.M. Saturday and expires at 1 P.M. Sunday.

Winter Weather Advisory

West Michigan communities can expect around 1 to 2 inches of snow with localized heavier spots getting 3 inches. Most of the accumulating snow will melt, but we could run into some slush on the road, creating slick and slippery conditions. Take it easy on the roads if you have any travel plans this weekend.

Snowfall Total Approximation by Monday 6 P.M.
Snowfall Total Approximation by Monday 6 P.M.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered