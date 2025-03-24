Winter Weather Advisory for parts of West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — It might be spring according to the calendar, but Mother Nature has winter-like weather back in store for West Michigan tonight and tomorrow. Accumulating snow is likely primarily north of I-96 through tomorrow in association with a cold front and low pressure system (below).

The wet, slushy snow started Sunday evening, but melted on contact with the ground since it's been so warm for the better part of the last 2 weeks. Sloppy snow will continue overnight, especially in Newaygo, Mecosta and Oceana counties where there is a Winter Weather Advisory through 8 p.m. Monday. These areas will be slightly colder than the rest of West Michigan, and have more continuous snowfall closer to the center of the low. Here 2-3" of snow could accumulate mostly on elevated and grassy surfaces, but also on the roads, bridges and overpasses.

Elsewhere in West Michigan a dusting of light snow is possible on grass and wooden surfaces, along with bridges and overpasses. As always, watch for slippery spots on elevated bridges and overpasses.

TIMING

Snow will be tapering down through around midnight, as the warm front lifts through West Michigan. Isolated snow showers will continue overnight north of I-96 closer to the center of the low.

Widespread snow showers will get reinvigorated in the early morning as the cold front passes through. Snow will start to accumulate at a faster rate starting in the early morning due to the influx of colder air. Be careful driving! It will also be windy, with reduced visibility possible from blowing snow.

The system moves quickly away, taking the widespread snow with it. Lingering lake effect showers will continue through the late morning. Most will be light, but the heavier snow showers will be in the Winter Weather Advisory area. With temperatures hovering in the low 30s but for many just above freezing, it will be tough to get much snow accumulation due to the warm ground temperatures and marginal air temperatures.

By the late afternoon, most of the snow will be wrapping up. The northwest flow direction could trigger a few lake enhanced snow showers but they will be isolated, especially east of the 131 corridor.

All in all, the lightest snow will be around I-96. It will be hard to come by any accumulating snow at all near I-94, other than on elevated surfaces. Heavier snow totals of 2-3" are possible in Newaygo, Mecosta and Oceana counties primarily.

Even though the snow accumulations will be quite minor, driving conditions during the early part of the morning commute could be tricky at times. Gusty winds will blow snow around, causing reduced visibility in spots. Gusts will be anywhere from 30 to 40 mph at times.

