80s again? West Michigan swinging back to Summer!

WEST MICHIGAN — West Michigan has had a cool start to September, but Summer lover's have hope!

As of September 5TH, Grand Rapids is experiencing a top 15 coolest start to Meteorological Fall on record. We've seen an average temperature just over 61 degrees, with a cool weekend forecast, looking to help us into the top 10 coolest for the first week of September.

Meanwhile, we haven't record 80 degrees not only in September, but since August 23rd! If this stands as the last one, it would be the earliest last 80° on record, with August 28TH, 1918 in 1st place currently.

Thankfully, the forecast is trending far more comfortable into the second week of September. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s consistently. The jet stream is shifting north, and we will be riding the warm side into the 3rd week of the month.

So, expect some 80s, and yes, even the chance of a 90 degree day, to return! Over 40% of September's in 128 years of recorded data have seen a 90°!

Model probability shows an over 90% chance of reaching 80° again, and a 30% of another 90 degree day in West Michigan!

