Weather: What a difference a year makes!

WEST MICHIGAN — What a difference a year makes when it comes to seasonal temperatures!

After experiencing the warmest winter season in the 125-years of record-keeping at the Grand Rapids National Weather Service office just a year ago, temperatures have been noticeably colder than average so far this winter season.

The winter averages are based on "Meteorological Winter"; which is December, January and February. The 30-year climate average for the high temperature for those three months is 33.7 degrees. Last year finished with the average high of 39.7 degrees; a full six degrees ABOVE the 30-year climate average.

So far this season (through February 15th) comes in at 31.7 degrees; two degrees BELOW average. That figure is going to trend even lower over the next couple of weeks; as another Arctic air mass grips the region for the first half of this upcoming week; and high temperatures at least 5-10 degrees below average through next weekend.

If you're wondering when West Michigan will finally get a break from the unseasonably cold air, you will have to be patient. There's no sign of any significant warmth coming our way through at least the beginning of March!

