West Michigan Farmers Brace for Late Spring Frost

WEST MICHIGAN — In Grand Rapids, the average last frost historically occurs around May 1st, with a Frost Advisroy or Freeze Warning in effect into April 30th, 2025.

However, the growing season often begins much earlier, with buds appearing on fruit trees as early as late March and early April. This timing creates a narrow window for potential damage from late-season cold snaps — a challenge local farmers know all too well.

At Robinette’s Apple Haus & Winery, the orchard is already buzzing with activity.

Farmers Prepared for Late Season Frost

“We start with apricots — that’s our earliest to bloom,” said Allan Robinette. “Those bloom in March. Then come sweet cherries and peaches, which bloom around the same time. Right now, those are in bloom. Apples are very close — almost there." As sunlight strengthens and the region experiences a few unseasonably warm days, fruit trees begin budding. But warm air is fleeting in West Michigan, and cold snaps are common through late April.

“Anything below 32°F can cause damage,” Robinette explained. “At 28°F, you start to see more significant damage. The colder it gets below that point, the more exponential the crop loss." According to several West Michigan farmers, a dip to 28°F can damage up to 10% of a crop, while a low of 24°F may destroy up to 90%. That’s why even minor details in the weather forecast carry huge importance during this sensitive period.

To mitigate frost damage, farmers employ various tools — including frost fans, which help circulate air across the orchards.

“If we have a still night with no clouds, we’re likely to see a temperature inversion,” Robinette said. “That’s when we run our frost fans.” These fans pull warmer air from above down to the cooler ground level, helping to raise temperatures around the fruit by one or two degrees — sometimes enough to protect the crop.

But cold isn't the only concern. Michigan’s fluctuating spring temperatures can also disrupt bee pollination, which is vital for fruit development.

Later in the season, the challenges shift. As summer heat sets in, farmers monitor for drought stress and diseases such as blight. It’s a season-long effort to protect the harvest.

“We really have to keep our ear to the ground,” said Robinette." We’re playing it by ear — I might be up all night tonight.”Cherry trees in the region are usually ready for harvest by late June or early July, while apple varieties can be picked as late as October.

