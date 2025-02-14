Weekend Steady Snow Ahead

WEST MICHIGAN — Although we just kicked a snow system out after it dropped a widespread 3-6" of snow, get ready for another one! Another big low pressure system coming out of the western U.S. will be moving through West Michigan starting late tomorrow evening, with steady snow expected through much of Saturday. Travel will likely be impacted during the day Saturday.

THE SETUP:

A low pressure system will organize in the Western U.S. tomorrow, ejecting through the Plains. West Michigan will stay dry during the day, but by late evening the snow will be starting to spread in from the west. Tomorrow is Valentine's Day too—your evening plans are safe through around 9 P.M. It will be cold, but dry up to that point. Expect a dusting of snow on your car and the roads if you have a late dinner!

TIMING:

Moisture spreading in ahead of the low pressure system makes it to most of West Michigan by midnight. Light to moderate steady snow will be falling through the night.

Steady snow will still be ongoing by daybreak Saturday, as the low pressure creeps closer.

There may be a few breaks in the snow in the afternoon, especially north of I-96, but for many it will be fairly continuous. Expect deteriorating road conditions during the day.

Overnight Saturday, snow becomes more patchy as the center of the low moves into Ohio. However there will still be favorable wind direction to add in some lake effect snow.

Between Friday evening and early Sunday morning, snow totals could be upwards of 3-5" with an additional 1-3" possible Sunday.

Difficult driving conditions are expected through the weekend. Saturday will be the warmest day of the week with highs right around freezing. This would lead to wet, heavy snow that will melt and compact some, which could affect overall totals.

