Weather Ready Alert: Frost and freeze likely Friday night

WEST MICHIGAN — FOX 17 has issued a Weather Ready Alert for Friday night into Saturday morning because freezing temperatures could damage plants in West Michigan.

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Watch for all of West Michigan which runs from 12 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday.

The coldest night of this cool stretch will come Friday night as skies clear out and temperatures drop into the lower 30s. It is possible that some areas drop into the upper 20s, especially north and east of Grand Rapids.

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At these temperatures, some plants can be damaged. It is recommended that people bring in potted plants and cover outdoor flower beds with a tarp or blanket. Fruit trees should also be wrapped up if they have already blossomed.

While Friday night will be the coldest night, frost is possible Thursday and Saturday nights as well in parts of West Michigan. A Frost Advisory is in effect for Oceana, Newaygo, Mecosta, and Montcalm counties from 2-8 a.m. Friday. Temperatures are expected to drop into the low to mid 30s in these areas.

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Warmer, but still below average, temperatures will come Sunday and into next week.

Want alerts when inconvenient or severe weather is headed your way? Download the FOX 17 Weather app and set up notifications for where you live. Download the Android app Download the iOS app For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

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