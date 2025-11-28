WEATHER READY ALERT DAYS this weekend for another snowy system

Our Thanksgiving snow system is winding down, but the break from winter weather is short lived! Another system is setting its sight on the region for this weekend, with widespread accumulating, plowable snow expected, and a WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for ALL of West Michigan (above).

We're forecasting a widespread 4-8" of snow in West Michigan, but snow amounts could get tweaked a bit as we get closer. Any changes in the track of this low will have huge impacts on our forecast snow numbers. Unlike the Thanksgiving system, which had warm ground temperatures to work with initially and snow accumulation was slow, cold ground temperatures will allow for much quicker accumulation across the entire area.

Prepare for difficult travel across the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes: slick spots on the roads, reduced visibility, and much slower going than normal. Plan to need extra time to get to your destination.

THE SETUP AND TIMING

A "Colorado Low" system will be moving out of the Rockies and into the Plains late Friday. It will get close enough to the Great Lakes that by Saturday mid to late morning, snow will be spreading in from the southwest.

Snow will get heavier and more widespread during the day Saturday.

The heaviest snow comes Saturday evening and overnight as the center of the low gets closer and then moves overhead.

The heaviest snow will be wrapping up Sunday morning, and transitioning to lake effect snow Sunday afternoon as the low moves into Canada.

Snow totals will be high across the region, with potential for some 10"+ amounts. Road conditions will be very poor throughout the region this weekend.

