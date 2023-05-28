Watch Now
Weather models hint at first 90° day of the year occurring later this week

We haven't seen a high of 90° in 309 days.
Ted S. Warren/AP
In this Wednesday, June 30, 2021 photo, a U.S. flag flies with the sun in the background in downtown Seattle.
Posted at 4:45 AM, May 28, 2023
WEST MICHIGAN — July 23, 2022 was the last date that Grand Rapids has seen 90-degree heat. That could likely change as we head into the upcoming week.

Forecast highs this week flirt with the upper 80s and potentially 90-degrees. It's likely we could hit 90 as early as Tuesday, but we also have chances rising to 90 on Wednesday and Thursday.

The last time we saw 90° was exactly 309 days ago. We tend to reach the 90s by June and July. We'll also be on record high temperature watch this week, as standing records for high temperatures reside in the low 90s.

