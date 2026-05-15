Weather Forecast for Acrisure Amphitheater Opening Weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The forecast is hitting all of the right notes for the opening weekend of the Acrisure Amphitheater in downtown Grand Rapids.

Lionel Richie headlines opening night Friday beginning at 7:30PM along with War and Treaty plus Brian Vander Ark.

If you're planning on getting there a little early to explore the arena or grab some food and drinks, temperatures will be around 70 degrees at 6 PM under a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky, with a south/southwest breeze at 10-15 mph.

Temperatures will be held in the middle 60s during showtime with a south breeze at 10 mph, falling into the lower 60s by the end of the show.

You won't need the raincoats this evening, but you may want to bring a light jacket since it will be a bit chilly when you're headed home after the show.

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Luckily the rain decided to skip the show, but there will be a chance for a showers and thunderstorms late tonight. Cloud cover will increase and temperatures will fall into the middle 50s.

Some rain may linger into early Saturday morning.

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Saturday’s big community celebration kicks off at 11 AM and continues throughout the day. This free event will feature live music, self-guided tours, food trucks, drinks, and a drone show.

The rain should move out of the area before the event begins, though skies will remain mostly cloudy with temperatures already in the upper 60s.

Expect partly cloudy skies through the afternoon, with highs reaching the upper 70s to near 80 degrees and a west/southwest breeze at 10–15 mph.

Temperatures will remain warm through late evening around 70 degrees as the drone show begins. Winds will be light out of the southwest at 5–10 mph.

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Click here for more forecast details, and enjoy the warmth this weekend!

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