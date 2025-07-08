"We need the rain": How to revive your dry grass

WEST MICHIGAN — Since June 1st, a significant trend has established a drastic difference in rainfall for communities along I-96 compared to those near I-94. Battle Creek and Kalamazoo have been spoiled with 5 to 7+ inches of rain! Meanwhile, Holland's airport sensor is the driest in the state at just over 1"!

With that, Kalamazoo has seen enough rain in 5 weeks to clear Grand Rapids total yearly deficit through July 7th.

Here we have the progression from the 14 day rainfall anomaly out to the 6 month anomaly. The areas that are dry kept getting drier, and the areas south and east of Grand Rapids have remained consistent with pockets of moisture.

Grass gets this dry, you can definitely hear it in the crunch. You can feel it in the crispiness, and you can see it in the brownness. What do we do when it gets this dry? Is it even savable?

Here's what do to:

When to Water

Best Time: Early morning (ideally 6–9 a.m.)

Avoid: Midday (evaporation) and evening (fungal risk)

Water deeply with around 1.5" of weekly rain, watering twice per week, so it reaches the roots (6–8 inches down)

Mow high (3–4 inches) and keep foot traffic off the lawn.

Natural Things to Add

These won’t instantly revive your lawn but can help improve soil health:



Compost tea or compost topdressing – helps soil retain moisture and feed microbes

Seaweed or kelp spray – promotes root strength

Humic acid – boosts nutrient uptake and water retention

Mulching mower – leave grass clippings on the lawn to retain moisture and return nutrients

If You Aren't Committed, Let It Be

If the lawn is mostly brown and you don’t need it green right now:



Just leave it alone. It'll green back up once regular rain returns, likely by late summer or fall.

Consider aerating and over seeding in September, which is ideal in West Michigan for restoring thin or patchy lawns.

What Not to Do

Don’t fertilize during drought — it can burn the grass.

Don’t cultivate or aerate until fall.

Don’t mow short — longer blades help shade the soil and retain moisture.

In Grand Rapids, rain opportunities look small through the middle of July. So until we see the skies open up, there are plenty of rain dances you can learn online.

