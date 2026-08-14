Waves of showers and storms Saturday and Sunday

WEST MICHIGAN — Multiple waves of showers and thunderstorms will be passing through West Michigan between Saturday and Sunday.

It's important to note that models have been inconsistent with the timing of the rain, so some adjustments to the forecast are still possible. However, Saturday does look to be the more active day between the two. The model shown below is more aggressive with the overall coverage of rainfall.

Rain and thunderstorms may begin to move into West Michigan around Saturday morning, with showers and storms continuing through the afternoon. Coverage may become a bit more scattered into the evening. Overall, the heaviest and more consistent rain is expected south of I-94 and closer to the state line.

FOX 17

FOX 17

Severe storms will be possible on Saturday. Areas along and south of I-96 are placed in a Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 5), meaning an isolated storm or two could be strong. Areas south of I-94 have a better chance at seeing severe storms, where a Slight Risk (level 2 out of 5) is in place.

The primary threat with these storms will be damaging winds, but an isolated tornado threat can't be ruled out, especially in areas included in the Slight Risk.

FOX 17

Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms is possible Sunday, though the timing and exact location remain uncertain. At this point, rain appears more likely during the morning, with drier conditions becoming increasingly likely later in the day.

Aside from the rain and storm chances, it will be warm and very humid this weekend. Highs will climb to around 80 on Saturday and the low 80s on Sunday. Dewpoints in the 70s will create very muggy and uncomfortable conditions.

FOX 17

Make sure to keep a close eye on the forecast and check back in for updates as we get a better handle on this system.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube