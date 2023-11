WEST MICHIGAN — High temperatures will begin to nudge into the 50s by the start of the work week. Expect highs to continue incrementally rising through the week, reaching near 60-degrees by Thursday.

FOX 17 WXMI

Usually around this time of year, Grand Rapid's high temperatures average 49-degrees. All of this upcoming week is looking to be warmer than that.

The warm trend looks to stick around for two more weeks, as the Climate Prediction Center offers the potential for warmer than average temperatures too.