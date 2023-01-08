Watch Now
WeatherWeather Articles

Actions

Warmer than average & rain snow mixes through the near-end of the month

Climate Prediction Center Outlooks anticipate warmer & wet
CPC Outlook
WXMI FOX 17
CPC Outlook
Posted at 4:06 AM, Jan 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-08 04:06:26-05

WEST MICHIGAN — The Climate Prediction Center releases a daily update to the temperature and precipitation outlook for the following two weeks. The January 8 update featured an outlook for Jan. 15 through Jan. 21.

CPC Outlook

This update reflects warmer temperatures being possible through the 21, and wetter conditions for our southern and some of our lake shore communities.

CPC Precipitation Outlook

The Grand Rapids National Weather Service stated in a tweet on Friday, "Even out past January 14, the latest outlook favors warmer-than-normal temperatures in Lower Michigan, and leans toward above-normal precipitation. This would mean daytime temperatures often above freezing, and based on those temps, a tendency for rain/snow mix."

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered