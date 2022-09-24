Warmer October outlook and what it could mean for leaves

WEST MICHIGAN — A warmer start to October is expected by the Climate Prediction Center. The CPC anticipates West Michigan to be 50-60% above normal for temperatures. Our average temperatures for the start of October tend to be in the upper 60s. The warmer than average days paired with sunshine will continue the photosynthesis process in leaves, which will keep them alive. It takes shorter daylight hours and cooler temperatures for the leaves to change.

Smoky Mountains anticipates the leaves in West Michigan to change between October 3 and 17. If the warmer weather pans out, we'll see those leaves changing closer to the 17 date.

The Climate Prediction Center also anticipates that West Michigan will receive less rainfall the first week of October as well. Michigan precipitation was put in the below normal category. Luckily, we are not seeing any drought conditions what would warrant rain, plus we've gotten rain for the last 8 weekends in a row!