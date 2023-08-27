Watch Now
Warmer conditions expected by the start of September

Weather models expect some heat to move back into West Michigan
WXMI FOX 17
Posted at 5:42 AM, Aug 27, 2023
WEST MICHIGAN — Cooler than average temperatures will dominate West Michigan this upcoming week, but the Climate Prediction Center anticipates warmth to make a return.

For the first week of September, The CPC believes West Michigan has a good chance of seeing above average temperatures. By the start of next month, high temperatures average around 75 degrees.

Last year, Grand Rapids saw a record breaking high of 85° on September third.

The FOX 17 Weather Team anticipates high temperatures for the end of this week to rise to the upper 70s and middle 80s, which falls under the 'above average' category.

